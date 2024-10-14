Brantley Gilbert and wife Amber welcome third child, Abram Howell, after a memorable experience

By Caitlin Fisher

Brantley Gilbert has been on the road for his 2024 Off the Rails Tour and his wife, Amber, made sure to join him since she was pregnant with the couple’s third child.

Well, during his tour stop in Tupelo, Mississippi on Friday night (October 11), Brantley was about four songs into his set when he had to leave the stage as his wife went into labor on their tour bus!

Fans say Gilbert returned about an hour later to finish his show with the good news that he helped his wife deliver their third son, Abram Howell Gilbert.


