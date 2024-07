CMA Fest 2024 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: BRELAND performs onstage during day two of CMA Fest 2024 at the Chevy Riverfront stage on June 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images) (Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)

Breland has teamed up with Busch Light to give fans the opportunity to have a song written about them!

Fans are encouraged to follow Busch Light on Instagram and share their ideal place to drink a Busch Light and why using the hashtags #BuschRealLyrics and #Contest through August 13 for a chance to have that experience incorporated in one of Breland’s next singles!