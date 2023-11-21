In Brief: Another 'Bourne' film on the way, and more

Kerry Washington's Onyx Collective series UnPrisoned has been renewed for a season two on Hulu. The show is inspired by creator Tracy McMillan's life, with Washington playing Paige, a relationship therapist and single mom whose life is upended when her father returns from a 16-year prison stint. Season one of UnPrisoned was Onyx Collective's most-viewed premiere on Hulu.



ABC and Dick Clark Productions have renewed their deal to air Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest through January 1, 2029. This year's broadcast airs live Sunday, Dec. 31, at 8 p.m. on ABC. More details about the event – including co-hosts, performers and additional locations – will be announced soon.

NBC has announced midseason premiere dates for a slew of its scripted shows. Among those returning in January are Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime. The network also confirmed that the third season of La Brea, premiering January 9, would be its last. As far as unscripted show, The Voice will return for its new season on February 26.

Deadline reports a sixth Jason Bourne film is in the works at Universal, though sources tell the outlet that the project is still in the very early stages and an actual movie may still be a long way off. All Quiet on the Western Front filmmaker Edward Berger is in talks to direct, but, currently, there's neither script, nor a perspective writer. Over five films -- four of which starring Matt Damon -- the blockbuster franchise has grossed over $1.6 billion worldwide...

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.