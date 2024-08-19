In Brief: 'Bridgerton' season 4's romantic plans, and more

Variety reports Bridgerton has tapped Halo's Yerin Ha to play the love interest of Luke Thompson's Benedict Bridgerton in the Netflix show's fourth season. The upcoming season, according to the streaming service, "turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict. Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball" ...



Apple TV+ has renewed the sci-fi thriller Dark Matter for a second season. The series, based on the blockbuster book by New York Times bestselling author Blake Crouch, follows a physicist, professor and family man -- played by Joel Edgerton -- who's abducted into an alternate version of his life while walking home on the streets of Chicago, per the streaming service. That leads him on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from an unbeatable foe: himself. Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dayo Okeniyi and Oakes Fegley also star ...

My Lady Jane's reign on Prime Video has come to an end after just one season, according to Deadline. The series, "a radical retelling of English royal history," stars Emily Bader as Lady Jane Grey and Edward Bluemel as her love interest Lord Guildford Dudley. Despite earning great reviews, the series struggled in the ratings ...

