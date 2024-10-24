In brief: Chris Hemsworth circling Disney's Prince Charming movie and more

Chris Hemsworth, star of Marvel's Thor and Avengers films, is in talks to play the titular character in Disney's upcoming Prince Charming movie, according to Variety. Plot details have yet to be revealed, including whether the film will be live or animated. Wonka filmmaker Paul King is set to direct. Disney is the parent company of ABC News ...

Netflix has given Virgin River an early season 7 renewal ahead of its season 6 premiere on Dec. 19, the streaming service has announced. Season 6 will follow Mel and Jack, played respectively by Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson, as they take the next steps leading up to their wedding. Showrunner Patrick Sean Smith tells Netflix's Tudum, "I think we've only just begun to see Mel and Jack function as a married couple, which is exciting. ... Season 7 will explore the honeymoon phase for them as they're building their lives on the farm, which can come with its own obstacles." ...

Youn Yuh-jung, who won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film Minari, has joined the season 2 cast of the Netflix anthology series Beef, opposite Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny, the streamer has announced. Season 2, per Netflix, will center on a young couple that "witnesses an alarming fight between their boss and his wife, triggering chess moves of favors and coercion in the elitist world of a country club and its Korean billionaire owner." The first season of Beef, starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, took home eight Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series ...

Laurie Metcalf and Eric McCormack will guest star in season 2 of CBS' Elsbeth, according to Variety. Metcalf will appear in the series' eighth episode as Regina Coburn, "the star of a police procedural who yearns for artistic fulfillment after playing a no-nonsense, hardened detective for two decades," per CBS. The following episode with feature McCormack as Tom Murphy, "the charismatic and charming founder of Heiwa Zen Center, an upscale holistic wellness retreat that caters to the one-percent." Elsbeth follows Carrie Preston's titular character, Elsbeth Tascioni, a role she previously played on The Good Wife and The Good Fight, as she leaves Chicago and heads to New York for a new investigative role ...

