In Brief: Claire Danes back with 'Homeland' producer for Netflix thriller series, and more

FX has announced it has bumped the kickoff of the Emmy-winning Ryan Reynolds/Rob McElhenney docuseries Welcome to Wrexham from April 18 to May 2 at 10 p.m. ET. The series, which streams the next day on Hulu, will start its third season with the first two episodes of the eight-installment season. Subsequent episodes will roll out each following Thursday. The show, about the stars' purchase of the beloved underdog Welsh football club, recently won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program ...

Claire Danes is reuniting with her Homeland producer Howard Gordon for a Netflix series called The Beast in Me, Variety reports. According to the trade, Danes will play acclaimed author Aggie Wiggs, who "has receded from public life, unable to write, a ghost of her former self" after the death of her son. "But she finds an unlikely subject for a new book when the house next door is bought by Nile Sheldon, a famed and formidable real estate mogul who was once the prime suspect in his wife's disappearance." The tease continues, "Aggie finds herself compulsively hunting for the truth – chasing his demons while fleeing her own – in a game of cat and mouse that might turn deadly" ...

Heartstopper's Kit Connor, Shōgun's Cosmo Jarvis, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Will Poulter and True Detective: Night Country's Finn Bennett have been added to the cast of Warfare, the second project from Alex Garland and his Civil War collaborator Ray Mendoza, according to Deadline. They join previously announced D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Charles Melton and Joseph Quinn. Plot details have not been revealed ...

Olivia Colman will not return for the third season of Netflix's Heartstopper. "I couldn't do number three. I couldn't fit it in. I feel awful about that," said Colman, who played Sarah Nelson, the mother of Kit Connor's Nick Nelson, to Forbes. "I feel like I was part of one of the most beautiful things I've ever been part of," she added. Series creator Alice Oseman explained on her Instagram Story that the show "tried absolutely everything we could" to get the Oscar and Emmy winner back for the role, and wished her "the absolute best" ...

