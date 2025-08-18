In brief: 'Coven Academy' greenlit at Disney Branded Television and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

It's the start of something new. Disney Branded Television has greenlit a brand-new series from the creator of High School Musical: The Musical: The SeriesCoven Academy will premiere in 2026 on Disney+ and Disney Channel. The series is set in New Orleans and follows a trio of teenage witches-in-training who are bound by destiny to guard their city ...

Liz Kingsman is the latest to join the upcoming Pride and Prejudice adaptation at Netflix. Deadline reports she will play Anne de Bourgh, the daughter of Lady Catherine, in the series. Emma CorrinJack Lowden and Olivia Colman star in the series, which is currently in production ...

Chris Columbus doesn't think anybody else should try to tell Kevin McCallister's story. The Home Alone director told Entertainment Tonight a reboot of the Christmas classic film would be a mistake. "I think Home Alone really exists as, not as this timepiece, but it was this very special moment, and you can't really recapture that," Columbus said. "I think it's a mistake to try to go back and recapture something we did 35 years ago. I think it should be left alone." ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!