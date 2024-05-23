In Brief: CW walks away from 'Walker', and more

The CW is saying goodbye to one of its most popular shows, Walker, after four seasons. The move, per Variety, is due in part to the action crime drama's high production costs, as well as the network's new owners, Nexstar, moving away from scripted series in favor of more economical content, such as sports and unscripted series. Walker star and executive producer Jared Padalecki shared the news on Instagram, thanking the cast and crew before concluding, "I will forever smile on the years I got to spend with the cast and crew and studio and network and fandom that made this all possible" ...

Hulu has released the trailer for BRATS, an original documentary from teen star Andrew McCarthy that explores such iconic 1980s films as St. Elmo's Fire and Pretty in Pink, and the narrative that took hold when their young stars were dubbed the Brat Pack. The doc reunites McCarthy with his some of his fellow Brat Packers, including Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Ally Sheedy, Emilio Estevez, Jon Cryer, Lea Thompson and Timothy Hutton — many of whom he had not seen in over 30 years — to answer the question, "What did it mean to be part of the Brat Pack?" McCarthy also talks to writer David Blum, who coined the term Brat Pack in a 1985 New York Magazine cover story. BRATS premieres June 13 on Hulu ...

Universal Studios Group is currently eyeing a series adaptation of the 1976 feature comedy Car Wash, as well as a reboot of the classic 1960s TV series The Munsters, according to Variety. The Car Wash series will be set in Washington, D.C., as opposed to Los Angeles, where the film took place, and follows "an immigrant family's generational and cultural clashes between father and son and their eclectic group of employees," per the studio. The new Munsters series, titled 1313 — a reference to the Munsters' fictional address at 1313 Mockingbird Lane — is described by NBC as a horror series that "lives and breathes within the Universal Monsterverse" ...

