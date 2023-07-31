In Brief: 'Days' production halted amid real-life misconduct drama, and more

Inga Swenson, best known for her role as Gretchen the Cook the ABC Soap spinoff Benson, died of natural causes after months of declining health at a Los Angeles board and care facility, the actress' son Mark tells TMZ. She was 90. In addition to Benson, Inga also starred on Broadway and had supporting supporting roles in the films Advise and Consent and The Miracle Worker, where she played Helen Keller's mother...

Production on the long-running daytime drama Days Of Our Lives, which streams on NBCUniversal's Peacock platform, has been temporarily suspended amid the misconduct investigation against longtime co-executive producer/director Albert Alarr, according to Deadline. About 30-40 people -- primarily women -- were interviewed in the investigation, which probed accusations of inappropriate comments and physical contact, including groping and forceful kissing, and revealed a toxic environment on the show that allegedly had been fostered by Alarr for years, per the outlet...

Hulu has canceled its musical rom-com Up Here after just one season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series starred Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdes as a couple working through their anxieties in late '90s New York City. In addition to Whitman and Valdes, the show's cast included Katie Finneran, John Hodgman, Andréa Burns, Emilia Suárez, Sophia Hammons and Scott Porter...

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.