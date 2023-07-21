In Brief: 'Dune' could be moving to 2024 because of the SAG-AFTRA strike, and more

Amid strike-dampened plans for a star-studded announcement at San Diego Comic-Con, Amazon Prime Video has announced that Gen V, a college-set spin-off from its skewed superhero series The Boys, will debut with three episodes on September 29. Subsequently, a new episode will roll out weekly until its finale November 3. As fans await a debut date for The Boys' fourth season, Amazon teases Gen V centers on "the training of the first generation of superheroes to know about Compound V, and that their powers were injected into them, rather than God-given." The streamer adds, "When the university's dark secrets come to light, the students must come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become."...

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is making its way back to Nickelodeon, it was announced Thursday, July 20 at San Diego Comic-Con during Paramount Pictures' Hall H presentation. All 193 episodes of the original animated series, which follows the action-packed escapades of Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael and Michelangelo, will be available to watch on Nickelodeon-owned and operated channels on YouTube, Pluto TV and other platforms later this month...

The sequel to Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic Dune could be shifting its release to 2024, Variety reports. Sources familiar with the matter revealed that Warner Bros. Film Group is seriously contemplating pushing the highly-anticipated Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya epic from its original November 3 slot, amidst the backdrop of the two Hollywood labor strikes. Both Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment spokespersons declined to comment on the matter...

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.