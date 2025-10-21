In brief: Eric Dane cast in 'Brilliant Minds' season 2 and more

Eric Dane has found his next role. The actor is set to guest star in season 2 of the NBC series Brilliant Minds. Dane will play a firefighter named Matthew who is diagnosed with ALS and struggles to share the news with his family. This comes as Dane announced he was diagnosed with ALS earlier in 2025 ...

Taraji P. Henson has signed a two-picture deal with Netflix. Deadline reports the actress is set to star in and executive produce two upcoming films for the streamer. She previously starred in Netflix's film Straw, which debuted in June 2025 ...

An updated version of the series Prison Break is headed to Hulu. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streamer has greenlit the new version of the show that previously aired on Fox. Elgin James will serve as showrunner, and will also write and direct the pilot episode. The series will follow a former soldier who now works as a corrections officer and takes a job at one of the deadliest prisons in America to prove how far she'll go for someone she loves ...

