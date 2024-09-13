In brief: Final trailer for Venom: The Last Dance drops and more

George Lopez is readying his latest stand-up special, set to air on Prime Video, the streaming service has announced. The special, to be taped at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 27 and Sept. 28 as part of Lopez's ALLLRIIIIGHHTTT! Comedy tour, will be his ninth stand-up special and first since 2020's We'll Do It for Half, which aired on Netflix. A premiere date has yet to be announced ...

A release date and an official trailer for Tyler Perry's Netflix drama Beauty in Black have been revealed. The plot follows a stripper — played by Taylor Polidore Williams — who becomes involved with "the wealthy family behind a cosmetics dynasty and a devious trafficking scheme." The series will be released in two parts, with the first eight episodes launching Oct. 24. A release date for the second part has not yet been announced

Sony Pictures has released the final trailer for Venom: The Last Dance, the final film in the Venom trilogy, starring Tom Hardy. This time out, Eddie and Venom "are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance," per the studio. Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans and Stephen Graham also star. The first two movies have grossed $1.36 billion. Venom: The Last Dance hits theaters Oct. 26

