In brief: 'Futurama' season 13 release date and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

A new Wonder Woman film will be flying into theaters. That is, after Ana Nogueira finishes its screenplay. DC Studios has hired Nogueira to pen a Wonder Woman reboot film, Variety reports. According to the outlet, the screenwriter has also been tapped to write a live-action Teen Titans film for the studio. Nogueira also wrote the upcoming Supergirl film starring Milly Alcock ...

All 10 episodes of Futurama's season 13 are set to drop at once on Hulu. The new season, which is part of the show's revival that began in 2023, will debut on Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. ET. According to its official synopsis, season 13 finds Bender "rampaging out of control" while "Fry confronts a rival for Leela's love!" ...

Jake Johnson is set to star alongside Tatiana Maslany in the new series Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed. Deadline reports that Johnson joins the Apple TV+ dark comedic thriller about a newly divorced mom who falls down a rabbit hole of blackmail, murder and youth soccer ...

