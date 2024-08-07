In Brief: Halle Berry drops out of Kim Kardashian legal drama; Ben Affleck could play Hulk Hogan, and more

Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash, Teyana Taylor and Naomi Watts have been tapped to star in Ryan Murphy's upcoming legal drama for Hulu, All's Fair, alongside Glenn Close and Kim Kardashian, according to Variety. Plot details are sketchy other than that Kardashian will play "a Los Angeles divorce lawyer in an all-female law firm, headed by Close's character," per Hulu. Variety reports Halle Berry, who was previously confirmed to star in the series, dropped out due to a scheduling conflict. None of the new stars are said to be replacing her ...

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's Artists Equity production company is working on a feature centered on Hulk Hogan's legal battle with Gawker Media, with Affleck possibly playing the legendary WWE wrestler, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Damon and Affleck's Good Will Hunting director Gus Van Sant is in talks to helm the project. In 2016, Gawker Media agreed to pay Hogan $31 million over a 2012 article that included portions of his sex tape, leading to the website being shut down ...

Kenneth Branagh has added Patricia Arquette and Michael Sheen to the cast of his latest directorial project, The Last Disturbance of Madeline Hynde, according to Deadline. They join previously announced star Jodie Comer. The film is described as "a contemporary psychological thriller," but specific plot details are being kept under wraps ...

