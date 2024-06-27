In Brief: 'Interview with the Vampire' renewed, 'Downton Abbey 3' premiere date, and more

Ahead of Interview with the Vampire's season 2 finale Sunday on AMC, the network announced it has picked up the critically acclaimed series, based on Anne Rice's 1976 novel, for a third season. The season 3 synopsis, per AMC, reads, "Resentful of the perfunctory portrayal in the trashy bestseller 'Interview With The Vampire,' the Vampire Lestat sets his story straight in a way only the Vampire Lestat can — by starting a band and going on tour. Gabrielle. Nicholas. Magnus. Marius. Those Who Must Be Kept. They join Louis, Armand, Molloy, Sam, Raglan, Fareed and others we can't tell you about yet on a sexy pilgrimage across space, time and trauma. No Auto-Tuning. No Trigger Warnings. All Feels Amplified."

Michael Easton, who plays Finn in General Hospital, has announced his exit from the long-running ABC soap opera. "I've always been partial to the Irish goodbye. That's where you leave the party without actually telling anyone you're gone," he said in a video posted on Instagram Wednesday. "But I thought you all deserved better, so I just wanted to let you know that I just filmed my final scenes here at General Hospital." After thanking the cast and crew for "allowing me to share their stage this past 10 years," Easton thanked fans "for the kindness and love you've shown me and my family." He concluded by saying, "And with apologies to the great Lou Gehrig, I feel like the luckiest man on the face of the Earth." An air date for his final episode hasn't been announced ...

Focus Features has set a Sept. 12, 2025, premiere date for Downton Abbey 3, according to Variety. Series regulars, including Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter and Phyllis Logan, are set to return. Paul Giamatti, Joely Richardson and Alessandro Nivola also costar. The movie's plot details have yet to be revealed ...

Spencer Milligan, who starred as the park ranger and widowed father Rick Marshall on Sid and Marty Krofft's Saturday morning kids show Land of the Lost for two seasons, died April 18 at his home in Wisconsin, his family announced, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 86. Milligan quit the show after season 2 over lack of compensation for having his likeness appear on promotional items like lunch boxes and coloring books. Milligan's other credits included appearing on episodes of Gunsmoke, Baretta, McCloud and The Bionic Woman ...

Prime Video has dropped the first trailer for Matt Reeves' adult animated series Batman: Caped Crusader. The series, described as "a reimagining of the Batman mythology through the visionary lens of executive producers J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm," features the voices of Hamish Linklater as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Christina Ricci as Catwoman/Selina Kyle, Jamie Chung as Harley Quinn/Dr. Harleen Quinzel and Diedrich Bader as Harvey Dent/Two-Face. Minnie Driver, Mckenna Grace, Paul Scheer, David Krumholtz and Haley Joel Osment also lend their voices to the series. All 10 episodes of Batman: Caped Crusader will premiere Aug. 1 on Prime Video ...

