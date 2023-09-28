In Brief: Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in new 'True Detective' trailer, and more

Comedy Central's The Daily Show will return after the WGA strike on October 16, ABC Audio has confirmed. The Emmy and Peabody Award-winning show will continue for the rest of the year with guest hosts, which have yet to be announced. However, the network says a permanent host will be named in 2024...

Two-time Oscar winner Diane Wiest won't be returning for season 3 of Taylor Sheridan's acclaimed Paramount+ crime drama Mayor of Kingstown, Deadline is reporting. Weist played Mariam McLusky in the series, the prison teacher mother to Jeremy Renner's Mike, and Taylor Handley's Kyle. The season 2 finale that dropped on March 19 saw her accidentally shot by the latter. According to the trade, her exit will be "story driven," meaning it will likely have something to do with that shooting...

HBO has set January 14 for the premiere of True Detective's fourth season, officially titled True Detective: Night Country. Per the cabler, "When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro -- played respectively by Jodie Foster and Kali Reis -- will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice."

