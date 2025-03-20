In brief: 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' season 5 trailer and more

It doesn't end with us: Colleen Hoover is keeping the movies coming. Maika Monroe will star in the film adaptation of Hoover's novel Reminders of Him, as Deadline first reported. The Universal Pictures film will be directed by Vanessa Caswill from a script written by Hoover and Lauren Levine. The story follows themes of motherhood, forgiveness and the power love has to heal a shattered heart ...

Peacock has released the trailer for season 5 of Law & Order: Organized Crime. The show, which has a two-episode premiere on April 17, will drop a new episode every Thursday on the streamer. Christopher Meloni, Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger, Rick Gonzalez and Dean Norris star in the show, which will also air its premiere episode on NBC April 17 at 10 p.m. ET ...

The newest The Big Bang Theory spinoff has found its title. Deadline reports the upcoming show, currently in development for Max, will be titled Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. This means the character Stuart Bloom, played by Kevin Sussman on the original show, will be put front and center in the new series. Though it has not yet received a green light, other The Big Bang Theory alums Lauren Lapkus, Brian Posehn and John Ross Bowie are also attached to the project ...

