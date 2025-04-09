In brief: Mariska Hargitay to direct documentary about her mother and more

Mariska Hargitay is set to make her feature directorial debut with a documentary about her mother, Jayne Mansfield. The film, called My Mom Jane, will premiere in June on HBO. It will also be available to stream on Max. This marks the first time Hargitay has delved into her mother's story and Hollywood legacy, coming almost 60 years after her tragic death. The film will follow Hargitay as she seeks to know and understand her mother ...

The Bold and the Beautiful has been renewed for three more seasons on CBS, the network announced on Tuesday. The three-season renewal will bring the daytime show all the way through its 41st season. It tells the story of the entangled lives and loves of three families amidst the LA fashion world. It premiered in March 1987 and celebrated its 38th anniversary in March ...

The new FX comedy series Adults, which was formerly known as Snowflakes, has found its premiere date. The show will debut its first two episodes on May 28. The entire season will then be available on Hulu and FX On Demand on May 29. Julia Fox, Charlie Cox and Ray Nicholson are set to guest star on the series ...

