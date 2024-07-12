In Brief: 'Minions 3' in the works, and more

Hallmark Movies Now, the cable channel's on-demand service, will be rebranded as Hallmark+ and launch in September, according to Variety. Among the new content debuting on the service will be The Groomsmen — its first-ever movie trilogy told from the man's point of view, starring Jonathan Bennett. The app will also feature Hallmark's first unscripted venture, Finding Mr. Christmas, a competition series to become the company's next leading man, hosted by Bennett. Hallmark+ plans will start at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year ...

Amazon Prime announced it has given the go-ahead for the first authorized scripted series about the life of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, titled The Greatest. The series, co-produced by Michael B. Jordan and starring Jaalen Best in the titular role, will utilize unprecedented access to Ali's estate to explore his career, as well as his life outside the ring. Per the studio, "The world remembers an icon, but The Greatest is about a man, a husband, a father, a brother, and a son" ...

Variety reports that on the heels of Despicable Me 4's $230 million debut over the July Fourth holiday, Universal and Illumination on Thursday revealed Minions 3 as the next installment in the animated franchise. Minions 3 is slated for a June 2027 release. The Despicable Me and Minions movies have become the biggest global animated franchise in history, grossing nearing $5 billion worldwide, according to Variety ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.