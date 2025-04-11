In brief: 'MobLand' scores big ratings, and more

MobLand is a certified hit for Paramount+. The show has garnered 8.8 million views in its first week, the streamer has revealed. This means the audience for the show has quadrupled. It also makes it the biggest global series launch week ever in Paramount+ history, up 298% in views since its premiere day. Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren star in the show, which comes from executive producer Guy Ritchie ...

Mike Flanagan has his next horror project. The writer and director will be the showrunner on Carrie, a TV show adaptation of the classic Stephen King novel. Deadline reports the show will span eight episodes that will debut on Prime Video. Carrie, of course, tells the story of a high schooler who contends with attending her classes, getting bullied and understanding her new telekinetic powers ...

Stunt professionals will finally receive recognition at the Academy Awards. The Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the creation of a new Oscars category for achievement in stunt design. The category will become official with the 100th Academy Awards for films released in 2027 ...

