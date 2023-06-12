In Brief: NBC cancels 'Young Rock' and 'Grand Crew', and more

By George Costantino and Stephen Iervolino

NBC has canceled Young Rock after three seasons and Grand Crew after two, according to Variety. Young Rock chronicled Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's career from his wrestling days to his rise in Hollywood. Grand Crew followed a group of Black friends in their 30s unpacking the ups and downs of life and love at their favorite Los Angeles wine bar...

A month after Wendi McLendon-Covey wrapped up her 10-season run on The Goldbergs, NBC has picked up her new workplace comedy, St. Denis Medical, to series, according to Deadline. The pilot is described as "a mockumentary about an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity," per the outlet. The Goldbergs alum David Alan Grier also stars...

Mike Batayeh, the actor who played Lavanderia Brillante frontman Dennis Markowski on Breaking Bad died on June 1, his sister Diane tells TMZ. The actor was 52. "He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many," his family told the gossip site. The actor did not have a history of heart problems, and his death was reportedly "very sudden"...

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!