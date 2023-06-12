In Brief: NBC cancels 'Young Rock' and 'Grand Crew', and more

NBC has canceled Young Rock after three seasons and Grand Crew after two, according to Variety. Young Rock chronicled Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's career from his wrestling days to his rise in Hollywood. Grand Crew followed a group of Black friends in their 30s unpacking the ups and downs of life and love at their favorite Los Angeles wine bar...

A month after Wendi McLendon-Covey wrapped up her 10-season run on The Goldbergs, NBC has picked up her new workplace comedy, St. Denis Medical, to series, according to Deadline. The pilot is described as "a mockumentary about an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity," per the outlet. The Goldbergs alum David Alan Grier also stars...

Mike Batayeh, the actor who played Lavanderia Brillante frontman Dennis Markowski on Breaking Bad died on June 1, his sister Diane tells TMZ. The actor was 52. "He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many," his family told the gossip site. The actor did not have a history of heart problems, and his death was reportedly "very sudden"...

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.