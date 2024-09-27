In brief: Netflix officially greenlights Florence Pugh-led 'East of Eden' and more

Netflix has officially greenlit a series adaptation of author John Steinbeck's East of Eden. As previously announced, Florence Pugh will lead the cast, which also includes Poor Things' Christopher Abbott, Challengers' Mike Faist and Warrior's Hoon Lee. Zoe Kazan, the granddaughter of director Elia Kazan, who previously adapted the novel into a 1955 film that launched James Dean's career, will executive produce and write for the seven-episode limited series ...

Variety reports Jennifer Hudson and comedian Fortune Feimster have been added to the voice cast of the third Paw Patrol movie, joining McKenna Grace, who reprises her lead role as Skye. Plot details and specifics on Hudson and Feimster's characters have not been revealed. The first two Paw Patrol movies have collectively grossed over $345 million worldwide, per the outlet ...

The Critics Choice Association has announced the honorees for its fall 2024 Critics Choice Association's celebration series. Zoe Saldaña will be honored with the Groundbreaker Award at the fourth annual Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television for her starring role in Netflix's Emilia Pérez. The third annual Celebration of AAPI Cinema & Television will recognize actress Joan Chen with the Career Achievement Award for her performance in Dìdi; and filmmaker Tyler Perry will receive the seventh annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television's Icon Award for his incredible body of work and achievements throughout the years ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.