In Brief: 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' rocks in the ratings, and more

Apple TV+ has picked up the Gary Oldman-led spy series Slow Horses for a fifth season, according to Variety. Slow Horses is based on Mick Herron's book series of the same name and follows a team of British intelligence agents whose career-ending mistakes land them in a dumping ground department of MI5, called Slough House. Season 5 is set to be adapted from the fifth book in Herron's series, London Rules. The series was renewed for a third and fourth season back in 2022. Season 3 launched on December 27...

ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024 topped the previous year's ratings by over 30%, marking a three-year high in primetime, the network announced on Tuesday. The show also ranked as the evening's No. 1 social program across all of TV and was the top driver of social video consumption on the night, according to ABC...

Variety reports Jack Black has been tapped for a role in a live-action adaptation of the popular video game Minecraft, joining Aquaman and the Lost Kingdon's Jason Momoa, Wednesday's Emma Myers and The Color Purple's Danielle Brooks. Plot details have yet to be revealed. Minecraft, which allows players to use blocks to create structures and worlds, reached 100 million users just a few years following its 2011 debut...

