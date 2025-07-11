In brief: 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' trailer and more

The trailer for Outlander: Blood of my Blood has arrived. STARZ has released the trailer for the upcoming prequel series, which premieres on Aug. 8. New episodes of the series will stream Fridays on the STARZ app, and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. The show is a romance that takes place across time, going from the battlefields of World War I to the Highlands of 18th century Scotland ...

Murderbot has been renewed for season 2 on Apple TV+. The show's renewal comes ahead of the season 1 finale, which premieres on Friday. Alexander Skarsgård stars in and executive produces the series, which was created by and showrun by Chris Weitz and Paul Weitz ...

Hailee Steinfeld has joined the upcoming Olympic romance film Winter Games. Deadline reports that the Sinners star has joined Miles Teller in the film, which follows an overlooked skier and a self-sabotaging hockey legend who connect in the Olympic Village ...

