In Brief: Pacino haunts exorcism thriller 'The Ritual', and more

Netflix has tapped Thandiwe Newton for a role in the third season of the hit series Wednesday, according to Variety. The Westworld actress joins fellow series newcomer Steve Buscemi. All that's known about season 2 at this point is that Jenna Ortega will return as the titular character. Wednesday ranks as one of Netflix's most-watched shows ever and won four Emmys ...

Deadline reports Masters of the Air's Callum Turner has landed the lead role in the Apple TV+ drama Neuromancer. The series adaptation of the William Gibson novel follows "a damaged, top-rung super-hacker named Case — played by Turner — who is thrust into a web of digital espionage and high stakes crime with his partner Molly, a razor-girl assassin with mirrored eyes, aiming to pull a heist on a corporate dynasty with untold secrets," per the streaming service ...

Al Pacino and Dan Stevens have signed on to star in the upcoming XYZ Films horror feature The Ritual, according to Variety. Based on the true story of Emma Schmidt "whose demonic possession culminated in harrowing exorcisms," Variety reports, The Ritual follows two priests — one who questions his faith and another who is coming to terms with his troubled past, played respectively by Stevens and Pacino — who must put aside their differences to save a possessed young woman ...

