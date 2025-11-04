In brief: Pete Davidson, Ella Purnell team up for rom-com and more

Paul Dano is set to star in the upcoming A24 film The Chaperones. Variety reports that the actor will join the previously announced cast of Cooper Hoffman and David Jonsson, who acted together in the recent thriller The Long Walk. The Chaperones is set in the days after Christmas. It follows three friends who are hired to transport a troubled teen across the country ...

Thomasin McKenzie is taking on the role of Audrey Hepburn in the upcoming film Dinner with Audrey. Deadline reports Ansel Elgort will co-star alongside her as designer Count Hubert de Givenchy. The movie tells the story of the pair's 40-year friendship over the course of a magical night in Paris. The Wayfarer Studios film will be directed by Abe Sylvia from a script by Kara Holden ...

Pete Davidson and Ella Purnell are teaming up for a new rom-com. Variety reports that the actors will star in the upcoming film That Time We Met. Theater Camp co-director Nick Lieberman will helm the film from a script by Mitchell Winkie. The upcoming film follows a new couple who discover their unborn child is destined to save humanity's future. The only issue is they've had one date, and they hate each other ...

