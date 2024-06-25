In Brief: Sequel to 'Nobody,' 'The Bear' premiering early, and more

Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk his inked a deal to return for the sequel to the 2021 action thriller Nobody, set to hit theaters in August 2025, according to Deadline. Plot details have not been revealed. The original film followed Odenkirk's Hutch Mansell, a former government assassin whose rage after a home invasion propels him into a violent conflict with a Russian drug lord. Nobody opened at #1 at the box office, grossing over $57 million worldwide ...

Hulu is giving fans of the FX series The Bear a special treat. All 10 episodes of the Emmy-winning series' upcoming third season will be available on the streaming service June 26 at 9 p.m. ET — three hours sooner than originally scheduled. Season 3, per FX, will follow Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, Sydney Adamu and Richard "Richie" Jerimovich — played respectively by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach — as they fight a losing battle to elevate The Bear while trying to stay in business ...

Tamayo Perry, a professional surfer, lifeguard and actor best known for his roles in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and Blue Crush, died Sunday following a shark attack in Hawaii, The Honolulu Emergency Services Department revealed in a press conference via KHON-TV. He was 49. Perry's other credits included an episode of Hawaii Five-O and as a stunt performer in the Owen Wilson surfing movie The Big Bounce ...

National Geographic has greenlit a feature documentary, tentatively titled Jaws @ 50, celebrating the upcoming 50th anniversary of Peter Benchley's bestselling novel and Steven Spielberg's film adaptation, according to Deadline. The doc "will capture our endless fascination with sharks and the changing dialogue about these awe-inspiring creatures," according to Nat Geo. It will premiere in summer 2025, the film's 50th anniversary, on National Geographic, and stream on Disney+ and Hulu as part of Nat Geo's annual Sharkfest event. Disney is the parent company of National Geographic, Hulu and ABC News ...

Scott Evans has been tapped for a recurring role on Mindy Kaling's new Neflix series Running Point, according to Deadline. The comedy follows Kate Hudson's Isla Gordon, who takes over as president of a professional basketball team after a scandal forces her brother's resignation. She must convince her other skeptical brothers, played by Drew Tarver and Scott MacArthur, as well as the board and the larger sports community that she's up to the job. Evans will play Charlie, the secret boyfriend of Tarver's Sandy Gordon. Brenda Song, Fabrizio Guido, Toby Sandeman, Chet Hanks, Max Greenfield, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Roberto Sanchez, Uche Agada and Dane DiLiegro also star, along with Insecure's Jay Ellis in a recurring role as the team's head coach ...

