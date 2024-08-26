In brief: 'Ted Lasso' moves closer to fourth season and more

Warner Bros. Television has made a move to secure a fourth season of Ted Lasso, picking up the options of original castmembers Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein and Jeremy Swift, according to Deadline. The studio is also expected try and strike new deals with co-creators Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt, and Juno Temple is also reportedly in the mix. Season 3 ended with Keeley and Rebecca -- played respectively by Temple and Waddingham -- potentially partnering for a new venture, AFC Richmond Women's Team. Meanwhile, Ted -- played by Sudeikis -- was seen coaching his son on a soccer field in Kansas ...

Temuera Morrison, best known for playing Boba Fett in the Star Wars franchise, and Jacob Batalon, from the Spider-Man movies, have been tapped to star alongside Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa in the action comedy The Wrecking Crew, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie, per the outlet, follows two half-brothers -- a loose cannon cop and a disciplined Navy SEAL, played respectively by Mamoa and Bautista -- who, after 20-odd years of bad blood, must work together to unravel the conspiracy behind their father's murder in Hawaii. Morrison and Batalon will reportedly play the governor of Hawaii and a foul-mouthed private investigator who knew the brothers' father ...

After exchanging vows in London on Aug. 9, Gossip Girl's Ed Westwick and Supergirl's Amy Jackson tied the knot a second time on Aug. 24 on Italy's Amalfi Coast, in a three-day celebration, Jackson tells People. Westwick's former Gossip Girl costar Kelly Rutherford was among the guests. Westwick, 37, and Jackson, 32, met in 2021 and got engaged in January 2024 ...

