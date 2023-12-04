In Brief: 'The Boys' drops season 4 teaser, and more

Legendary Pictures debuted the trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the fifth movie in its Monsterverse series. This time, Kong and Godzilla are pitted against "a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence -- and our own." Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry and Kaylee Hottle reprise their 2021 roles as Dr. Illene Andrews, Bernie Hayes and Jia, respectively, along with franchise newcomers Dan Stevens and Fala Chen. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is set to open April 12...

HBO dropped the first trailer for season 2 of The House of the Dragon on Saturday. The Game of Thrones prequel series, based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and tells the story of House Targaryen. The returning cast from the first season includes Rhys Ifans, Matthew Needham, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel and Ewan Mitchell, joined by newcomers Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne. House of the Dragon season 2 premieres next summer...

Prime Video has released the teaser trailer for season 4 of The Boys. Per the streaming service, "The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) -- is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander (Antony Starr), who is consolidating his power. Butcher (Karl Urban), with only months to live, has lost Becca's son as well as his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late." The snippet also reveals Jeffrey Dean Morgan's addition to the Emmy-nominated series. The Boys' fourth season is set to premiere sometime in 2024...

