In brief: 'The Comeback' adds to cast, Adam Driver and Anne Hathaway teaming up, and more

The Comeback season 3 has added new people to its cast, Variety reports. The HBO Lisa Kudrow comedy will feature Julian Stern, Kudrow's real-life son, in his television debut, as well as Abbi Jacobson and John Early. Production on season 3 is now underway …

ABC's Scrubs revival has expanded its cast. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Vanessa Bayer and Joel Kim Booster have joined the show, alongside returning original cast members Zach Braff, Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke. Original cast members Judy Reyes and John C. McGinley will return as guest stars …

A Kim Kardashian-produced docuseries on Elizabeth Taylor has found a home at Fox Nation. The three-part Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar will debut on the streaming service on Oct. 6. The doc includes the first-ever filmed interview with Taylor's son Chris Wilding, as well as an appearance by Kardashian herself, who conducted Taylor's final interview in 2011 ...

Adam Driver and Anne Hathaway are teaming up for a new Ron Howard drama, Alone at Dawn, Deadline reports. The Amazon MGM Studios film is based on the book of the same name by Dan Schilling and Lori Longfritz, about Afghan War hero John Chapman who sacrificed his life to save 23 fellow soldiers and the intelligence officer who works to secure him the Medal of Honor years later …

