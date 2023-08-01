In Brief: 'Vanderpump' star going to Fox's 'Special Forces' reality show, and more

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval will compete on the second season of Fox's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, according to Variety. The series tasks celebrities from all genres to take on -- and try to survive -- demanding training exercises led by directing staff agents, an elite team of ex-Special Forces operatives. The season 2 cast, per the outlet, "will be tested with submerging themselves into a frozen lake, trekking a 4,700 ft tall snowcapped mountain and embarking on an emergency escape out of a helicopter submerged deep in icy waters of New Zealand. Other celebrity recruits include Bachelor Nation's Tyler Cameron, Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Brian Austin Green and American Pie and Sharknado vet Tara Reid...

Deadline reports Betty Ann Bruno, who played a munchkin in the 1939 classic The Wizard Of Oz and went on to become a TV producer and longtime reporter in the San Francisco Bay area, died Sunday in Sonoma, California, according to her family. She was 91. No cause of death was given. Bruno had no other screen credits until 2021 when she was tapped as a contestant on the game show To Tell the Truth. Bruno also published a book in 2020 called The Munchkin Diary: My Personal Yellow Brick Road...

CBS' Big Brother on Monday announced the 16 cast members who will compete for the $750,000 prize, including the first hearing-impaired houseguest, the first Sikh houseguest, the first female houseguest over 60, the first Australian houseguest and the first houseguest from Appalachia. Big Brother, hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, returns with a 90-minute premiere event on Wednesday, August 2, and three weekly episodes thereafter airing Sundays and Wednesdays at 8:00 PM, ET/PT and Thursdays at 9:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT...

