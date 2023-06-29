Broken Arrow to build new shopping center along Hillside Drive

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Shoppers in Broken Arrow will soon have more options thanks to a new $37.1 million development.

Adams Creek Town Center will bring 200,000 square feet of retail shops and restaurants the area of Kenosha and County Line Road.

“This will be an extension of connecting people to a great shopping district, that will go, you know , a mile wide, down Hillside,” said Jennifer Rush with The City Of Broken Arrow.

She said there currently isn’t enough shop space to meet the demand of retailers.

“There hasn’t been any available openings or existing space, and so they are seeking out some new buildings, some new construction, to serve our citizens,” Rush said.

She said Parkes Development Group has built shopping centers in all 50 states.

She said Kohl’s, Burlington Coat Factory, Carter’s, Five Below, Shoe Station, Painted Tree and Burkes Home Centric have already expressed interest in the project.

Adams Creek Town Center will be built on the empty 23-acre lot next to Lowe’s on Hillside Drive.

The lot has been vacant for years, and not everyone is excited about it being developed.

Neighbors have raised concerns about increased traffic in the area.

“The developer is required to do a traffic study, and that’s already in process,” Rush said. “That was approved through the City Council, through the Planning Commission, that they’re required to do a traffic study.”

Rush said the results of that study should be in soon, and then the city’s traffic engineers will offer advice and guidelines for the developers to follow.

Developers hope to break ground in March of 2024.