Broken Arrow New Orleans Square Block Party happening June 27-29

City of Broken Arrow New Orleans Square Logo City of Broken Arrow unveils New Orleans Square logo at block party to kick off the holiday weekend on July 1, 2021. (Photo Credit: City of Broken Arrow)

For another year in a row, the City of Broken Arrow is hosting it’s New Orleans Square Block Party, this year happening June 27-29, filled with live music, food, and family-friendly fun!

This event, hosted at the intersection of New Orleans Street and Elm Place, is FREE to the public with fun in store for all ages!

Events kick off Thursday (6/27) night with a performance from up and coming country artist, Drake Milligan.

Throughout the weekend, attendees can expect more live music from renowned artists like John Elefante, former lead singer of Kansas, Johnny Edwards, former lead singer of Foreigner, Billy Burnette and Bekka Bramlett, former lead singers of Fleetwood Mac and more.

There will be lots of food trucks on site as well as a dedicated Kids Zone with firework displays happening at 10 p.m. on Friday (6/28) and Saturday (6/29).

NOTE: there are complimentary Uber rides for guests staying at select Broken Arrow hotels (Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Marriot Towne Place Suites, and Stoney Creek Hotel).