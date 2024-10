It’s all happening this Saturday, October 26th from 5pm-9pm in the Rose District! 🎃

Join the Broken Arrow Police Department for their 23rd Annual Safety Spooktacular and enjoy free candy & hot chocolate, live music, vendors, bounce houses, a costume contest, and of course MORE candy! 🍬

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be roaming around town this week and in BA this Saturday as well! 🌭