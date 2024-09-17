Broken Arrow’s Sunset Amphitheater Announces Grand Opening Concert!

We finally have an opening date set for the new Sunset Amphitheater in Broken Arrow!

On October 11 at 6 p.m., The Sunset Amphitheater will celebrate this milestone with it’s first concert: Oklahoma’s own King Cabbage Brass Band!

Set to hold 12,500 people, the amphitheater is expected to open completely for the 2025 touring season.

“This groundbreaking ceremony and the Community Street Dance are only the beginning, and it is just a hint of what will come with the Sunset Amphitheater,” said Broken Arrow Mayor Debra Wimpee. “I could not be more excited about the world-class entertainment that Broken Arrow will experience because of Venu’s investment in our community.”

The groundbreaking ceremony is set to begin in Broken Arrow’s Rose District with a community street dance at 5 p.m. followed by the concert at 6 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public with local food trucks on site.

