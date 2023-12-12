'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star Andre Braugher dies at 61

Emmy-winning actor Andre Braugher, who starred in the hit television series Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide: Life on the Street, has died at 61.

Braugher died on Monday after a brief illness his longtime rep, Jennifer Allen, confirmed to ABC News.

Born in Chicago, Braugher graduated from Stanford University. He then attended Juilliard School in the drama division, receiving a Master of Fine Art.

His first film role was Edward Zwick's 1989 Oscar-winning-drama Glory, where he starred alongside Denzel Washington, Matthew Broderick and Morgan Freeman.

Braugher first made a name for himself playing Kojak's sidekick Det. Winston Blake in six TV movie revivals of Kojak, between 1989-90, but landed breakout success in 1993 as Det. Frank Pembleton in Homicide: Life on the Street.

His portrayal of Det. Pembleton earned him two Emmy nominations as well as a win in 1998, and two Television Critics Association Awards in 1997 and 1998 for Best Actor in a Drama Series.

More recently, he gained acclaim for playing the no-nonsense Captain Raymond Holt in the procedural comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Braugher starred in the comedy alongside Andy Samberg for eight seasons.

Braugher received four Emmy nominations and won two Critics Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for playing Capt. Holt.

The actors' union, SAG-AFTRA, remembered Braugher as a "dynamic performer in drama& comedy," shortly after his passing was announced, saying, "He will be deeply missed."

Braugher is survived by his wife Ami Brabson, who also played his character's wife on Homicide, and their three sons.

