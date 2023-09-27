Bruce Springsteen postpones all remaining 2023 tour dates

In an announcement on his website Wednesday, representatives for Bruce Springsteen confirmed that “all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024.”

(1/5) Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor's advice. pic.twitter.com/rMgZZsKcfo — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) September 27, 2023

“Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor’s advice,” the announcement, which was also posted on social media, reads. “With this in mind, and out of an abundance of caution, all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024.”

Peptic ulcer disease causes ulcers to form in the stomach or small intestine, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. It can cause heartburn, nausea and stomach pain.

“Rescheduled dates for each of the 2023 shows, including those postponed earlier this month, will be announced next week, all taking place at their originally scheduled venues,” the statement on Springsteen’s website adds. “When the new 2024 dates are announced, those unable to attend on the new date who purchased their tickets through official ticketing companies have 30 days to request a refund.

“All tickets for postponed performances will remain valid for the newly announced dates.”

In a message directly to his fans, The Boss said, “Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year.”

Springsteen and the E Street Band’s first tour in about six years started in Tampa, last February. In March, he was forced to postpone his shows in Albany, Connecticut, and Ohio due to illness, multiple media outlets reported. He also recently canceled his shows in Pennsylvania for similar reasons.

Springsteen turned 74 on September 23.

Read more here.





