If you’re a rodeo AND concert fan, Bulls, Bands, and Barrels is the best of both worlds and it’s set to go down for the first time ever in Tulsa this May!

Happening at the BOK Center on Saturday, May 11th at 6 p.m., this is a night full of bull riding, barrel racing, freestyle bullfighting and a LIVE concert featuring Pat Green and Ian Munsick.

Tickets for this new event go on sale Friday, February 23rd at 10 a.m. through the BOK Center’s website or through Ticketmaster.