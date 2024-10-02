Calling All Harry Potter Fans: Don't Miss Cinergy's Harry Potter Film Festival!

Cinergy Entertainment Tulsa is offering Harry Potter Fans the chance to see every Harry Potter movies on the big screen for a price you can’t beat: $5!
For the next eight weeks, every Thursday night at 6:30 p.m., attendees will be able to watch the Harry Potter movies in order. The schedule is as follows:
- October 3 - Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
- October 10 - Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
- October 17 - Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
- October 24 - Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
- October 31 - Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
- November 7 - Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
- November 14 - Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
- November 21 - Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
Get your tickets today for Cinergy’s Harry Potter Film Festival!