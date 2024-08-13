Can you collect all of McDonald’s new Collector’s Meal Cups!?

McDonalds Collectible Meal

By Caitlin Fisher

In years past, McDonald’s has had collectible cups for customers to get their hands on and now, they’ve brought back a new round of collectible cups with six different styles:

  1. Barbie & Hot Wheels
  2. Beanie Babies
  3. Coca-Cola
  4. Hello Kitty & Peanuts
  5. Shrek, Jurassic Park, and Minions
  6. McDonald’s Icons (Grimace, Boo Buckets, Funny Fry Friends and more)

Customers can get themselves one of these collectible cups when they order the new Collector’s Meal with options being:

  • Breakfast: Sausage McMuffin with Egg sandwich, hash brown and hot coffee
  • Lunch/Dinner: 10-piece Chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac with fries and a soft drink
