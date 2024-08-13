Can you collect all of McDonald’s new Collector’s Meal Cups!?

In years past, McDonald’s has had collectible cups for customers to get their hands on and now, they’ve brought back a new round of collectible cups with six different styles:
- Barbie & Hot Wheels
- Beanie Babies
- Coca-Cola
- Hello Kitty & Peanuts
- Shrek, Jurassic Park, and Minions
- McDonald’s Icons (Grimace, Boo Buckets, Funny Fry Friends and more)
Customers can get themselves one of these collectible cups when they order the new Collector’s Meal with options being:
- Breakfast: Sausage McMuffin with Egg sandwich, hash brown and hot coffee
- Lunch/Dinner: 10-piece Chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac with fries and a soft drink