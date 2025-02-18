'Captain America: Brave New World' soars to #1 at the box office

Another superhero has blasted his way to the top of the box office.

Captain America: Brave New World, starring Anthony Mackie in the title role, debuted at #1 for the Presidents' Day weekend, bringing in $100 million, according to BoxOfficeMojo.com.

Coming in at #2 is another new film, Paddington in Peru, the third film in the Paddington series, which brought in $16 million.

Rounding out the top 5 are last week's #1, Dog Man, at #3 with $12.6 million, followed by Heart Eyes, which brought in $11 million to land at #4, and the Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2 at #5 with $8.3 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Captain America: Brave New World - $100 million

2. Paddington In Peru - $16 million

3. Dog Man - $12.6 million

4. Heart Eyes - $11 million

5. Ne Zha 2 - $8.3 million

6. Mufasa: The Lion King- $5.2 million

7. Love Hurts - $4.75 million

8. One of Them Days - $3.35 million

9. Companion - $2.14 million

10. Becoming Led Zeppelin - $2.13 million

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.