Carly Pearce Shares A Health Update

Carly Pearce recently shared her pericarditis diagnosis which is inflammation of the lining around the heart - she’s sharing an update with us on how she’s doing!
“A little health update! It’s been a month since this crazy heart stuff happened & have learned a few things I felt like sharing.
1) you don’t have to over exercise every single day to feel good
2) medication sucks!
3) walking is a great form of mental & physical exercise
4) mindset is everything
5) change is hard but can be a really good thing
For those of you asking- I’m getting better every day & feeling more like myself! I’ll be running around like my usual self before you know it 😊❤️ thanks for all of the prayers. I have felt them every single day.” -Carly Pearce
We’re so happy to hear Carly is feeling better and better every day!