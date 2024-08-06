Carrie Underwood Performs At Pro Football HOF Fest

2023 CMT Music Awards – Show AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 02: In this image released on April 02, Carrie Underwood performs onstage for the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on March 29, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT) (Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT)

The 2024 NFL Hall of Fame Class was inducted over the weekend in Canton, Ohio and to close out the enshrinement week Carrie Underwood performed some of her biggest hits including “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” the theme song for NBC’s Sunday Night Football! What an amazing night - the countdown to kickoff is on!