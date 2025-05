Carrie Underwood attends the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards at Loews Hollywood Hotel on June 22, 2018 in Hollywood, California. Underwood announced on Instagram that she and her husband, Mike Fisher, are expecting baby number 2.

Carrie Underwood posted yesterday (May 21) that they have another baby on the farm!

Carrie and her family welcomed a baby lamb to their farm family. The lamb was born the same day as the American Idol season finale, so Carrie saw it fitting to name it Jamal after the season 23 winner Jamal Roberts.