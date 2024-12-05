Catch up on unseen movies at Cinergy Tulsa on December 8

Cinergy Entertainment Tulsa invites all their Elite Rewards Members back for the fourth annual Box Office Binge, the most epic movie marathon of the year!

For only $18 a ticket, on Sunday, December 8, guests can enjoy a FULL DAY of unlimited movies in all formats, during all showtimes.

You can’t watch a movie without popcorn which is why guests will also receive unlimited free popcorn all day.

You can become an Elite Rewards Member for free and start earning benefits today!

Any questions? Visit Cinergy’s Box Office Binge FAQ page.