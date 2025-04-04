Celebrating 404 Day with Mayor Andre Dickens

Andre Dickens (via WSB-TV)
By Abby Jessen

April 4th isn’t just another day in Atlanta. It’s “404″ Day (4/04) signifying the original Atlanta area code. My dad is the only person I know who has a 404 phone number, and I remember being devastated when I got a 770 number when I was finally old enough to get a phone!

We celebrated 404 Day this morning at Atlanta City Hall and our B98.5 team got to ask Mayor Andre Dickens about the significance of today and if he could answer our “I’m so Atlanta, I remember when...” question that we’ve been asking everyone today.

404 Day isn’t just a day; it’s a full weekend. Our partners at Channel 2 created a list of all of the events you can attend this weekend here.

