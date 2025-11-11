Celebrity Veterans: The famous faces who served in America’s Armed Forces

From musicians to tv and film stars, here is a list of famous Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces.
- Betty White: WWII as a member of the American Women’s Voluntary Services
- Drew Carey: Marine Corps
- Morgan Freeman: Air Force
- Adam Driver: Marine Corps
- Ice-T: Army
- Chuck Norris: Air Force
- James Earl Jones: Army
- Gene Hackman: Marine Corps
- Zach Bryan: Navy
- Tom Selleck: California Army National Guard
- Bob Barker: Navy
- Blippi: Air Force
- Hugh Hefner: Army
- Tony Bennett: Army
- Clint Eastwood: Army
- Elvis: Army
- Jimi Hendrix: Army
- J.R. Martinez: Army
- David Alvarez: Army
- Craig Morgan: Army and Army Reserve
- Bea Arthur: Marine Corps
- Rob Riggle: Marine Corps
- Johnny Cash: Air Force
- George Carlin: Air Force
- Sunny Anderson: Air Force
- Montel Williams: Marine Corps and Navy
- Shauna Rohbock: National Guard
- Pat Sajak: Army
- Bob Ross: Air Force
- Robin Quivers: Air Force
- Robert Duvall: Army
- Randy Couture: Army
- Sinbad: Air Force
- Willie Nelson: Air Force
- George Strait: Army
- MC Hammer: Navy
- Shaggy: Marine Corps
- Sturgill Simpson Navy
- Fred Durst Navy
- B.B. King: Army