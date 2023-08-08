Central Park Rose Garden approved in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow City Council has approved a master plan for the new Central Park Rose Garden.

The garden is a joint project with the City and Keep Broken Arrow Beautiful.

The plan includes several separate gardens connected by walking trails with seating. According to the Keep Broken Arrow Beautiful website, The Broken Arrow Rose Garden will feature something for everyone:

A panorama of roses that fill the air with fragrance and color the grounds in spectacular hues

Walking and biking trails that link to citywide trails

Relaxing water features such as fountains and a reflecting pool that invite moments of peace and tranquility

A glass event building for weddings, reunions, meetings, private gatherings and more

A gazebo for taking photos, hosting nuptuals and spiritual gazing

A fitness area

An exquisite backdrop for graduation, engagement and anniversary photos

An opportunity to donate a rosebush to the garden in memoriam or in honor of a friend or loved one

The Central Park Rose Garden was included in the propositions voters approved as part of the 2018 General Obligation Bond package.