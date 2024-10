Danone US has recalled more than 10,000 bottles if International Delight coffee creamer for misbranding.

The recall impacts the International Delight “Home Alone” Peppermint Mocha Zero Sugar coffee creamer because it was labeled zero sugar but it’s not.

It was recalled on Oct 12th from all stores in Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, New Mexico, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin. Check your fridge and the best buy date is Feb 25, 2025!

