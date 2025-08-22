Chevy Chase going on tour to celebrate “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

By Jimmy Larrabee

It’s never too early to start making your holiday plans, and if you are a fan of the Christmas classic “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” then we have some news for you.

Comedian and star of the film, Chevy Chase, just announced he’s going out on tour for special screenings of the film, followed by a live Q&A and conversation with Chevy and his wife, Jayni.

Check out the official tour dates below and see if Chevy is coming to a town near you.

  • November 20th in Daytona Beach, FL
  • November 21st in Orlando, FL
  • November 22nd in Melbourne, FL
  • December 12th in Charlotte, NC
  • December 14th in Grand Prairie, TX
  • December 15th in Sugar Land, TX
  • December 16th in Newark, NJ

Get more details and purchase tickets to any of these shows now at Standingovationslive.com/shows

What are your favorite Christmas movies? leave us a open mic on our smartphone app to tell us your favorites or leave us a comment below.

While you do that, we’ll be over here watching our favorite moments from “Christmas Vacation”

